Pakistani court suspends Khan prison sentence
A Pakistani appeals court has suspended former prime minister Imran Khan’s corruption conviction and three-year prison term. The Islamabad High Court also granted him bail, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Khan would be released since he faces a multitude of other charges.
The Associated Press
