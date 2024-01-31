Skip to main content
Reuters

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 14 years in jail in a graft case, his party said on Jan. 31, coming just a day after he was given 10 years in prison in a separate case for leaking state secrets and a week before national elections.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos