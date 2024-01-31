Pakistan's Khan and wife given 14-year jail terms
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 14 years in jail in a graft case, his party said on Jan. 31, coming just a day after he was given 10 years in prison in a separate case for leaking state secrets and a week before national elections.
Reuters
