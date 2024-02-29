Palestinian witnesses say dozens killed after Israeli forces fire on Gaza aid convoy
Video Contains graphic images: Gaza health authorities said more than 100 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces as they waited for an aid delivery on Thursday, an account Israel disputed. U.S. President Joe Biden said the deaths were sure to complicate ceasefire talks.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos