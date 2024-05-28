Palestinians flee areas of Rafah as blasts heard in streets
Palestinians fled from areas of Rafah on May 28, as the sounds of blasts and fire echoed through the streets. Some on foot and others on carts, people carried belongings as they made their way through the streets of the city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
