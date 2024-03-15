Skip to main content
Palestinians did not get to experience the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in the same way. Thousands prayed in Al Aqsa Mosque, while displaced Palestinians in Gaza had to gather next to their tents to pray. Meanwhile some Palestinians in West Bank were denied entry to Jerusalem.

