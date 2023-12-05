Palestinians run out of places to go as Israel urges more evacuations to widen offensive in Gaza
Israel's military has renewed calls for mass evacuations in southern Gaza as it widened its offensive aimed at eliminating the territory's Hamas rulers, pushing Palestinians into a progressively shrinking portion of the besieged territory.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos