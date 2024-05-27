Skip to main content
Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin hit turbulence. Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 p.m. on May 26. It said six passengers and six crew members reported injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

