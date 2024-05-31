Penguin chicks hatch at UK zoo
Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo – the most to hatch during 'hatching season' at the zoo for more than 10 years. The new arrivals are from the highly threatened Humboldt species of penguins. Of the world’s 17 penguin species, they are now among the most at risk.
