The city of Phoenix, Arizona hit 114 degrees Fahrenheit (45.5 Celsius) on July 17, equaling a historic record of 18 straight days over 110F, as the Salvation Army sends out a mobile unit to deliver relief to unhoused people who have difficulty reaching cooling centres in the city.

