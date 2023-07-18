Phoenix breaks record of days above 110 degrees Fahrenheit
The city of Phoenix, Arizona hit 114 degrees Fahrenheit (45.5 Celsius) on July 17, equaling a historic record of 18 straight days over 110F, as the Salvation Army sends out a mobile unit to deliver relief to unhoused people who have difficulty reaching cooling centres in the city.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos