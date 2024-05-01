Police raid Columbia University and arrest protesters
New York City police raided Columbia University late on Tuesday to arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of whom had seized an academic building, and to remove a protest encampment the Ivy League school had sought to dismantle for nearly two weeks. Ryan Brooks reports.
