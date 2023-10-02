Skip to main content
The Associated Press

Opposition leader Donald Tusk has led a huge march in Poland's capital to mobilize supporters and boost his coalition's chances of unseating the conservative government in an upcoming parliamentary election. His Civic Coalition is a few percentage points behind the governing Law and Justice party in recent surveys.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos