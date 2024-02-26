Protests by European farmers turn fiery in Brussels
Farmers on Feb. 26 dumped tires on the streets of the Belgian capital before setting them on fire, in the latest of many protests by farmers across Europe against competition from cheap food imports, excessive environmental rules and subsidies favoring large firms.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos