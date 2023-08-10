Skip to main content
Reuters

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot on Aug. 9 at a campaign event days before an election, sparking protests in several cities. President Guillermo Lasso said the crime was clearly an attempt to sabotage the vote, but that it would go ahead as planned on Aug. 20.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos