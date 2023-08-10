Protests in Ecuador after presidential hopeful killed
Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot on Aug. 9 at a campaign event days before an election, sparking protests in several cities. President Guillermo Lasso said the crime was clearly an attempt to sabotage the vote, but that it would go ahead as planned on Aug. 20.
Reuters
