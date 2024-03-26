Putin says Islamist militants behind concert hall attack
This video contains graphic images. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that the deadly Crocus City Hall attack was carried out by Islamist militants, but said the shooting fits a wider campaign of intimidation by Ukraine, which has denied any involvement.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos