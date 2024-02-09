Skip to main content
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that Moscow will fight for its interests "to the end" but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine, in his first interview with a U.S. outlet since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, aired on Feb. 8.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos