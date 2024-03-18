Putin wins landslide in Russian election
President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday, March 17, cementing his grip on power. Thousands of opponents staged a protest at polling stations and the United States said the vote was neither free nor fair. Angela Johnston reports.
