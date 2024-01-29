Qatar reports 'good progress' toward Hamas hostage deal
The Qatari prime minister on Monday said that good progress was made in weekend talks with the U.S., Israeli and Egyptian spy chiefs on a way forward toward a new Israel-Hamas hostage release deal. Qatar and Egypt brokered a 7-day truce last November that saw more that 100 Hamas-held hostages freed.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos