Skip to main content
The Associated Press

As Ramadan commenced, Palestinians embarked on their fasting amid a backdrop of stalled ceasefire negotiations, escalating hunger and the ongoing devastation wrought by Israel's five-month-old assault on Gaza. The holy month, typically a time of communal joy and reflection, is overshadowed by the grim reality of a conflict that has claimed over 30,000 Palestinian lives and left vast swaths of Gaza in shambles.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos