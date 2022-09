Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday. It followed long efforts to free Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol. President Volodymyr Zelensky said 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens, held by Russia, were freed with the help of Turkish and Saudi mediation efforts. Ukraine released a prominent Putin ally and 55 others. Saudi Arabia says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has secured the release of 10 prisoners of war through mediation with Russia and Ukraine.