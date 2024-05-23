Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Reuters

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan has sought arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and defense minister, as well as Hamas leaders. His step into the globally divisive Israeli-Palestinian conflict has some of the ICC's most vocal backers questioning the extent of their loyalty.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos