A senior Russian lawmaker said Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before a Russian military transport plane was shot down on Jan. 24, killing all 74 people on board. Ukraine denies it was warned, and has neither confirmed nor denied that its forces downed the plane.

