Russian cruise missiles exploded over Kyiv on May 9 while soldiers and tanks rolled through Moscow for a military parade marking the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. It's one of the most important holidays in Russia under Putin, but the war's toll has also forced it scale down celebrations.

