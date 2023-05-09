Russia scales down Second World War parades amid shortages
Russian cruise missiles exploded over Kyiv on May 9 while soldiers and tanks rolled through Moscow for a military parade marking the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat. It's one of the most important holidays in Russia under Putin, but the war's toll has also forced it scale down celebrations.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos