Russian diplomat squatting on land in Australia
A Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on a piece of land in Australia after the property was rejected as the proposed site of Moscow's new embassy. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the new embassy would have been a 'threat' to national security, but the diplomat squatter is just 'some bloke.'
Reuters
