Russian figure skater Valieva banned for doping
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was given a four-year doping suspension by the highest court in world sport on Jan. 29. It retroactively took effect from 2021 and effectively stripped her and the Russian Olympic Committee of their 2022 Beijing Games team event medal.
Reuters
