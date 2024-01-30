Skip to main content
Reuters

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was given a four-year doping suspension by the highest court in world sport on Jan. 29. It retroactively took effect from 2021 and effectively stripped her and the Russian Olympic Committee of their 2022 Beijing Games team event medal.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos