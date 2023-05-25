Skip to main content
Russia is replacing Wagner private military units with regular troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut but the mercenaries remain inside the devastated city, according to Ukraine's defense minister. It appears to partially confirm statements from the group that it has begun leaving the area.

