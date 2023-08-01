Same tower hit again in fresh drone attack on Moscow
The Russian military said its anti-aircraft units had thwarted another Ukrainian 'terrorist attack' early on Aug. 1 and downed drones targeting Moscow, but that its intercepting of one drone caused it to crash out of control into the same high-rise tower that was also hit in a drone attack just days ago.
Reuters
