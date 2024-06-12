Sandy Hook shooting survivors graduate with mixed emotions
The children who survived the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, will be graduating high school with mixed emotions and without the 20 classmates that died during the shooting rampage. They will also be carrying the emotional burden that comes from having survived one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history and knowing many former classmates won’t get to walk across the stage with them.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos