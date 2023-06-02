Scores dead after passenger train collision in India
At least 80 people have been killed and 850 injured after two passenger trains collided in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday. The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, collided with another passenger train, the Howrah Superfast Express, railway officials said on Friday evening.
Reuters
