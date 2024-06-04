Security tight in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary
Police officers ramped up security measures in Hong Kong on the 35th anniversary of the June 4 crackdown. Self-exiled Hong Kong artist Kacey Wong told Reuters how he is striving to keep alive the memory of the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrators from his adopted home of Taiwan.
Reuters
