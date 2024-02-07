Snap shares slump against stronger ad sales by rivals Meta and Alphabet
Shares of Snap - owner of social media platform Snapchat - slumped more than 32% on Feb.7 after fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations, with the company struggling to compete for advertising dollars against heavyweights such as Meta and Alphabet.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos