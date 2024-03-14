SpaceX comes close to completing test flight of mega rocket but loses spacecraft near end
SpaceX's mega rocket has flown higher and farther than ever before. The nearly 400-foot Starship blasted off from Texas on Thursday on the third test flight. But the spacecraft was lost near the end of its hourlong trip.
The Associated Press
