Spending millions on Super Bowl ads still ‘good value’
Just as football fans are getting ready for the 2024 Super Bowl, brands are laying out to score big with their commercials. 'I think $7 million is actually quite good value for money,' said Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1, a company that measures emotions advertising exudes to give brands predictions of their business impact.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos