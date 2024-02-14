Stoltenberg says Trump's comments 'undermine the security of all' NATO allies
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday appeared to respond to comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who he warned was undermining the security of the alliance by calling into question the U.S. commitment to its allies.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos