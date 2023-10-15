Skip to main content
The Associated Press

Gaza’s hospitals are expected to run out of fuel for emergency generators within two days, according to the U.N., which said that would endanger the lives of thousands of patients. Israeli forces have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle the militant group Hamas.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos