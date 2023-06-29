Supreme Court ends affirmative action in college admissions
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of minority groups on campuses. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos