Surfing pools stir divide among Hawaiians
For surfers, artificial wave pools provide consistent practice, something they say is needed for Hawaiian surfers to remain competitive in the sport. But in the birthplace of surfing, a proposed artificial wave lagoon is being opposed by other Hawaiians, saying it would endanger the environment.
The Associated Press
