Surgical robot uses magnets to move organs
A robot that uses powerful magnets to perform less invasive and more efficient surgeries completed its first international procedure, a gallbladder removal, at a public hospital in Chile this week, according to the company that developed the technology. This edit contains graphic images. Angela Johnston reports.
Reuters
