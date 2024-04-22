Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Reuters

Taylor Swift fans are flocking to The Black Dog, a pub in southwest London, after it was name-checked on the U.S singer's new album 'The Tortured Poet's Department.' Lily Bottomley, the pub's events and social media manager, said she could not be absolutely certain her Black Dog was the same one mentioned, but noted there had previously been a 'certain blonde regular' at the pub.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos