Taylor Swift fans flock to London pub named on new album
Taylor Swift fans are flocking to The Black Dog, a pub in southwest London, after it was name-checked on the U.S singer's new album 'The Tortured Poet's Department.' Lily Bottomley, the pub's events and social media manager, said she could not be absolutely certain her Black Dog was the same one mentioned, but noted there had previously been a 'certain blonde regular' at the pub.
