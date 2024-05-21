The Apprentice director responds to Trump lawsuit
Iranian director Ali Abbasi discusses the Trump campaign's threat to sue him over his movie The Apprentice, which is screening in competition at Cannes. The film stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and examines the relationship between the real estate mogul and defense attorney Roy Cohn.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos