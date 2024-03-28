The fight for David's image - Italy tries to protect its cultural heritage
Michelangelo’s 'David' has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504 and a defining achievement of the Renaissance. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue’s religious and political significance is being diminished by the thousands of refrigerator magnets sold around Florence focusing on David’s genitalia.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos