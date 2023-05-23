The Fish We Turn to Dust - The Outlaw Ocean, episode 6
The aquaculture industry, widely hailed as the best hope for slowing ocean depletion, is polluting waters, decimating fish stocks and threatening the lives of millions worldwide. In this episode, Ian Urbina investigates the impact of fishmeal factories and foreign trawlers in West Africa, exposing how a fifth of all marine life pulled from the sea ends up as food for farmed fish.
