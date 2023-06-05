Skip to main content

For more than 20 years, one woman has taken advantage of the legal murkiness of international waters to administer abortions to women otherwise left without options. Ian Urbina joins Dr. Rebecca Gomperts aboard the Adelaide to witness how she uses the outlaw ocean to change lives.

