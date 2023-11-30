Skip to main content
Scientists in the United States have created tiny biological robots, called 'Anthrobots', from human cells. Researchers say they have displayed a remarkable healing effect on other cells and envision the bots could one day be used in health care. Angela Johnston reports.

