Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to more than double the size of Canada's contribution to a NATO mission in Latvia, committing $2.6 billion in funding over three years and up to 2,200 Canadian troops for persistent deployment. In a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, he said the multilateral approach to the NATO mission helps allies figure out how best to work together now and in the future.

The Canadian Press