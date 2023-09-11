Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if it were up to him, the G20 leaders' declaration on Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have been much stronger. At a closing summit news conference on Sept. 10, Trudeau says Canada will continue to support Ukraine.

