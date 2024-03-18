Trump has failed to get bond for $454-million penalty
Donald Trump has so far been unable to obtain a bond that would allow him to appeal a $454-million judgment against the former U.S. president in a New York civil fraud case without posting the full amount himself, his lawyers said on Monday. Chris Dignam has more.
Reuters
