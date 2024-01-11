Skip to main content
The Associated Press

An illicit underground tunnel was discovered at a historic New York City synagogue and global headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement on Jan. 8. Supporters of the tunnel staged a protest that turned violent as police moved in to make arrests when the group’s leaders tried to seal it off.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos