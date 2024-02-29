Uganda victims 'not happy' at ICC compensation
Some survivors of the Uganda's notorious Lord's Resistance Army rebel group have reacted with dismay after the International Criminal Court ordered over $56-million be paid to the victims of former top commander Dominic Ongwen - an amount that will equate to a payment of 750 euros each - a little over 800 U.S. dollars.
Reuters
