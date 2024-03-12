Skip to main content
Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday, March 12 with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world's biggest nuclear power with armed proxies. Angela Johnston reports.

