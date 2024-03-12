Ukraine and proxy groups strike Russia days before presidential election
Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday, March 12 with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world's biggest nuclear power with armed proxies. Angela Johnston reports.
Reuters
