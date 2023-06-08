Skip to main content
The Red Cross is warning that landmines uprooted and dispersed by floodwaters surging downstream from the breached Kakhovka dam could pose a grave danger to civilians for decades to come. As one official said, "in the past we knew where the hazards were. Now we don't know."

